Scottish Government to open civil partnerships up to heterosexual couples

The law in Scotland is to be changed to allow heterosexual couples to enter into a civil partnership instead of getting married.

A Bill is to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament in the autumn making civil partnerships available to everyone.

It follows a ruling by the Supreme Court last year determining that the original law, which permitted civil partnerships only for same-sex couples, was discriminatory.

The case was brought to the Supreme Court by Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who argued that the traditional institution of marriage was patriarchal and sexist.

The Supreme Court sided with the couple, ruling that the ban on heterosexual couples entering into civil partnerships was incompatible with human rights law and perpetuated inequality.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, the cabinet secretary for social security and older people, said the reforms to civil partnerships law in Scotland represented a "ground-breaking change".

"We will be providing people with the option to enter into a legally recognised relationship which reflects their personal views," she said.

"We wanted to ensure all voices were heard in regard to the future of civil partnership in Scotland and we have listened very carefully to the views of respondents to the consultation.

"This is about ensuring we are compatible with ECHR law and creating an inclusive, fairer Scotland which promotes equality of choice and human rights for everyone."

Civil partnerships were first introduced in 2005 as a way for same-sex couples to have their relationship legally recognised. Less than 10 years later, in 2014, Scotland legalised gay marriage.

The move to open civil partnerships to all couples has been criticised by the Christian Institute. Simon Calvert, the Christian Institute's Deputy Director for Public Affairs, has criticised it as a "low-commitment alternative to marriage".

