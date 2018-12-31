Scottish churches use New Year's Eve celebrations to help the lonely

(Photo: Unsplash/Artur Kraft)

Two churches in Glasgow, Scotland, are giving over their New Year's Eve celebrations to support lonely people in their local community.

Tron St Mary's, Springburn Parish Church and Colston Wellpark in Glasgow are hosting a community ceilidh, quiz and church service for New Year's Eve, known as Hogmanay in Scotland.

Rev Rhona Graham, minister of Tron St Mary's, said many people were celebrating the New Year struggling with grief or poverty.

Springburn and Colston Wellpark are two of the Church of Scotland's 'priority area congregations', meaning that there are many low income families in the vicinity.

Rev Graham said: 'We spend all year with people who are vulnerable, and Hogmanay can be a difficult time of year for some of them.

'Maybe loneliness, grief, addictions, poverty, means when the world is celebrating the New Year, some of our folks hide and dread it.

'This year, we wanted to provide a space where folks who want to do something, not be alone but with friends from the church, in a safe, alcohol free space.

'So, our parish grouping will host a free evening of fun, food and friendship to end maybe a difficult year.'