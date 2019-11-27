Scottish Church leaders call for more truth and respect in election debate

Scottish Church leaders have issued a joint statement calling for greater respect to be shown in the political debate in the run-up to the General Election.

The statement has been published three weeks before the nation goes to the polls on December 12 and asks that the political debate encompass "truthfulness and integrity".

The Church leaders also urged Christians to be "prayerful" as they cast their votes and treat those who are standing for office "with respect".

They go on to speak of the need to "use a tone in our debates that recognises the human value in all of us – even, and especially when, we disagree".

"We are all entitled to our own opinions and strong beliefs, and debates sometimes do get passionate and vigorous. But let us ensure that truthfulness and integrity are at the forefront of what we say and do," they write.

"As people of faith, we believe in the flourishing of local communities and the importance of acting to make sure this can become a reality."

They add: "There are many issues which divide us but many more that can unite us – and the realisation of a fairer, more equal and more just society is one of them."

The letter has been signed by 10 Church leaders from across the main Christian denominations in Scotland, including the Church of Scotland, the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Roman Catholic Church.

Over the weekend, a pastoral letter was read out at every Catholic parish in Scotland urging parishioners to vote for the leaders who reflect their beliefs, and to engage peacefully with the politics of the day.

"In recent times, politics has become divisive, principally, though not exclusively, as a result of the EU referendum. Vigorous debate has sometimes spilled over into personal attacks and even acts of violence which are never acceptable," they write.

"Uncertain times ought to make us stop and reflect on the One who is truth himself. Turning to God in these difficult times is our only hope for true peace."