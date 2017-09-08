Scott Disick rumors and updates: Star put on 5150 psychiatric hold after 911 call

Scott Disick attends the Jill Stuart Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. Reuters/Allison Joyce

Scott Disick, who is best known for being part of the reality television show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," has been paid a visit by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) in his Hidden Hills home in California. Disick was then transferred to a local hospital for further inspection.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, a representative of the LACFD stated that members of their department arrived at Disick's home on Aug. 18 after there had been a call made from within his estate. They specified a possible 5150 psychiatric hold, which meant that Disick was forcefully brought to a hospital due to being a danger to himself or to other people. Fortunately, there was no violence or struggle that occurred during the visit.

A 5150 psychiatric hold is usually implemented in extreme situations where an individual refuses to get professional medical treatment. It is usually approved by the individual's immediate loved ones before the extreme measure is used. This is to somewhat force the patient to get the best treatment possible for extended periods of time.

After being brought to the hospital, Disick was assigned a body guard, as reported by The Blast. Shortly after being admitted, ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian visited him as a way to support him, since he is the father of their children – 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign. Being an only child, Disick has no immediate family to speak of, having already lost both his parents.

Two years ago, Disick had already been in a rehabilitation program for drug abuse and alcoholism. However, it may seem that he is still depressed, which he spoke of in an episode of the reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." This may have something to do with Kourtney having already found herself a new partner in model Younis Bendjima.