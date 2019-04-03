Scotland must become a zero carbon emission country by 2050, says Kirk

(Unsplash/Peter Ford)

The Church of Scotland joined with climate change activists this week to put pressure on the Scottish Government to commit to ambitious new greenhouse gas reduction targets.

The Church, which is a member of the Stop Climate Chaos coalition, took part in a rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Monday as MSPs debated the first stage of a bill proposing cuts to emissions.

Activists came together to tell MSPs that the world and its leaders are running out of time to take action against the effects of climate change.

Over the weekend, bell ringers from churches across Edinburgh made a similar statement as they gathered outside St Giles Cathedral to mark Earth Hour by ringing hand bells. Earth Hour is an annual climate change awareness event in which the lights of major landmarks are turned off.

The Church said that "bold" emissions targets would bring climate justice one step closer to realisation.

Adrian Shaw, Climate Change Officer at the Church of Scotland, said: "We are profoundly concerned by the growing climate emergency.

"Our partner churches across the world tell us about the damage that climate change is doing to their countries and individual communities.

"We strongly support the idea of a just transition to a low carbon economy.

"On behalf of church congregations across Scotland, we call upon the Scottish Government to take action and make Scotland a net zero carbon emission country by 2050 – at the latest."