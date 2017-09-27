'Scorpion' season 4 episode 2 release date, plot news: Walter and crew race to stop deadly geysers from killing humanity

Promotional image for "Scorpion" on CBS. Facebook/ ScorpionCBS

In the next episode of "Scorpion," the team led by Walter O'Brien (Elyes Gabel) have to save the world from possible mass extinction brought about by exploding geysers.

The trailer for the upcoming episode titled "More Extinction" was just released and showed the team taking over a helicopter and flying off somewhere in order to avert the extinction of the human race. O'Brien calls it an "extinction event" while his superior Cabe Gallo (Robert Patrick) worries that it might be the end of the earth.

The team finds themselves in a classy hotel where Happy Quinn (Jadyn Wong) has to hijack a helicopter to the dismay of her husband, Toby Curtis (Eddie Kaye Thomas). They get chased by some hotel personnel but the whole team manages to escape.

It remains to be seen how Team Scorpion will stop the geysers from emitting huge amounts of methane that could potentially kill the people on earth.

In the last episode, O'Brien, Quinn, Curtis, Paige Dineen (Katharine McPhee), and Sylvester Dodd (Ari Stidham) made their way to the geysers of Norway when their ex-colleague, Mark Collins (Joshua Leonard), discovered that an earthquake had caused some fissures to form beneath the surface. This allowed huge amounts of methane to escape that could likely poison the surrounding environment.

The team, nevertheless, was able to stop the methane from escaping. They also sealed off the openings with a timed explosion. Collins almost did not make it out alive when he failed to escape from the moving truck, which was supposed to be used for the explosion. However, Gallo came just in time to rescue Collins from the wrecked truck which detonated later.

However, the team now has to prevent more exploding geysers. Fans have to tune in to find out if they will be able to do so.

"Scorpion" season 4 episode 2 will air on Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.