'Scorpion' season 3 spoilers, rumors: Will Happy get her happy ever after with Toby?

Will Happy (Jadyn Wong) get her happy ever after? Fans are dying to know if she does. And from the looks of it, she might. An episode slated to air this May is expected to feature her wedding with Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas).

An episode of "Scorpion" season 3 will reportedly be focused on Toby and Happy's union, as they are expected to exchange their "I Dos." According to TVLine, Team Scorpion will attempt to take a break from solving cases when they attend a wedding. They will be employed to take on a new mission, but they will not accept it, as they will prioritize their colleagues' wedding. The news outlet's source does not say whose union will take place, but many suspect that it will be Happy and Toby's.

The publication's source claims that at the wedding, Paige (Katharine McPhee) will be playing the role of Best Ma'am, and Walter (Elyes Gabel), Sylvester (Ari Stidham), and Cabe (Robert Patrick) will be Toby's Dudes of Honor.

Not much has been said about the upcoming episode, but it is slated to premiere this May, the publication reports.

"Scorpion" is currently on a brief hiatus, but the Team will return with an all-new episode, titled "Rock Block," on April 10. The gang will come across a precious rock from outer space, one that has DNA strands on it. A foreign government will force the team to keep mum about their latest find, but they will have to defy orders. When they do, they will have to watch their backs.

"Scorpion," which follows the lives of Homeland Security's eccentric geniuses, has been renewed for a new season. CBS has confirmed the renewal of the show, but it has yet to announce the number of episodes slated to appear in season 4.

"Scorpion" season 3 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.