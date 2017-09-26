Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost dating rumours: Writer says alleged girlfriend is 'pretty awesome'

Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks during the Women In The World Summit at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, NY, U.S. April 6, 2017. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) writer Colin Jost had nothing but lovely things to say about his rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night. After he confirmed that he did not have a date for the evening, he was asked about the actress, whom he has been seen with several times in the past months.

The 35-year-old writer told Entertainment Tonight at the event, "She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here." Asked why the actress was the one for him, Jost paused for a second before replying, "She's pretty cool...It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."

He went on to recall their meet-up on SNL, "The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we've kind of known each other since then...she's the best." Asked whether he was a happy man, he responded, "I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

Over Labor Day weekend, Page Six claimed that Jost and Johansson were reportedly spotted kissing in the rain at a star-studded party in East Hampton. Dating rumors between the two began after the Hollywood star made a surprise appearance on SNL this year. After the show, the duo shared a warm hug during the usual goodnights.

At the show's afterparty, the two were allegedly seen kissing by the bar. At the time, the writer declined to comment on the dating rumors. He told People magazine, "I don't really pay attention to it, I just kinda keep doing my life as much as I can. It's nice to have some time off now and just get to relax."

While Johansson and Jost remain tight-lipped about the real score of their relationship, the actress is officially single. She has finalized her divorce from husband Romain Dauraic and settled the custody battle over their daughter, Rose Dorothy. In a joint statement to E! News, the now ex-couple confirmed, "We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment."

The former husband and wife shared two years of marriage before Johansson filed for divorce in March. She stated in court documents that her marriage to Dauraic was "irretrievably broken." They married in October 2014 and separated in the summer of 2016. Previously, the actress was married to Ryan Reynolds, from 2008 until their divorce in 2011.