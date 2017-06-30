'Scandal' season 7 spoilers: Reprisal to feature more episodes

ABC drama "Scandal" is returning later this year with season 7 which has recently been revealed to have two more episodes than the previous installment.

TVLine recently reported that the upcoming reprisal, which was hinted to air next year, consists of 18 episodes. This episode count represents two more episodes than the previous season's 16. Apparently, the television series' season 6 was scaled back from the originally planned episode count of 22 because of Kerry Washington's pregnancy.

Last month, the show's executive producer Shonda Rhimes talked to Entertainment Weekly, teasing that the show is "going all out" in the upcoming season and "leaving nothing on the table."

"We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our 'Scandal' family, all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff," she said.

To date, the production has not revealed anything about season 7's storyline. However, Blasting News shared a preview of how things will roll out as Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) is taken down from the presidency by her political enemies.

A rebellion calling for her impeachment is going to be established and it will be led by someone from right under her wing — current Vice President Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry). However, the biggest betrayal will come from someone whom she considers as a loyal ally — Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) — the very person who secured the presidency for Mellie.

While Mellie can see through Cyrus, she failed to see Olivia's true colors. After all, Olivia only learned from the best manipulator, her father and former commanding officer of CIA's B613, Elijah Pope also known as Rowan. As Cyrus comes to power, Olivia is expected to drop Mellie and even take the presidency for herself.

"Scandal" season 7 is going to be the show's last run. Back in May, ABC chief Channing Dungey explained why Rhimes decided to end the show. Entertainment Weekly reported that the executive producer prefers to end the show while they are still "feeling on top" instead of just allowing things to "fizzle out."

Additionally, Rhimes has also seen the show's short life span coming. As a veteran in the industry who created the 14-season long series "Grey's Anatomy," she previously shared to The Hollywood Reporter that "Scandal" is not a "10-season or eight-season show." She made the prediction before the fourth season opened.