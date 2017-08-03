'Scandal' season 7 spoilers: Mellie, Fitz reunite to work together; are Fitz and Olivia endgame?
As "Scandal" is gearing up for its final season, many are wondering about what is to come for the characters before the show ends. The last season does pose a few questions for three of its characters: Will Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) reunite solely for work? Will Olivia (Kerry Washington) and Fitz become endgame by the end of the series?
It is known that season 7 will focus on Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) becoming the new president, succeeding her ex-husband Fitz (Tony Goldwyn). According to Young via Entertainment Weekly a few weeks ago, Mellie and Fitz will definitely reunite, but in a professional sense.
It does make sense, as the two of them, particularly Fitz, know about the ups and downs of the job. With Mellie taking over the seat in the Oval Office, there is no better person to turn to than Fitz.
Young shared how Mellie and Fitz have been through so much together, having had several ups and downs in their marriage. Fitz was there during Mellie's worst moments, so nothing will please her more than knowing that the one person she can turn to would be her ex-husband.
Meanwhile, the question for Fitz and Olivia, whose romantic connection is loved by fans, is whether or not they will end up together by the show's finale. The characters have been an on-and-off couple, until they went public about their romantic relationship during season 6.
However, according to Washington when she spoke to Entertainment Weekly last May, all this is a little complicated. In fact, Olivia's happiness may not even include Fitz at all. While Washington just wants her character to be happy, she also mentioned how the show's creator Shonda Rhimes encouraged them to commit to the idea that "not the same things make everyone happy." It remains to be seen if Olivia and Fitz will get together by the season finale.
It was previously announced by TV Line that "Scandal" will end at season 7. The finale season will have a total of 18 episodes, two more than season 6. The previous season was originally slated for 22 episodes, but Washington's pregnancy cut a few episodes down, making it only 16 episodes.
"Scandal" season 7 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
Jim Bob Duggar predicts which of the Duggar kids will have the next baby in the expanding clan
Some of them have kids already and others have just got married, while Joseph and Kendra Caldwell are preparing to get married soon.
-
'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender
For the first time since 1984, MTV's famous Moonman award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the Moon Person. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it could be transgender.
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- 'The Lord is their refuge': 7 Bible verses about the poor
- John Mark Comer: Why you shouldn't plant a church in your 20s
- 'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi community brick by brick
- This old spiritual practice is making a unexpected comeback. Why?
- How the Church went from hero to zero on mental health
- Influence, unprecedented access and an 'impact on policy': Are evangelicals tightening their grip on Trump's White House?
- 7 ways to help your children encounter God this summer
- A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
- 'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi community brick by brick
- Another victim of violence: Mexican priest dies after attack during Mass
- 'God knows your suffering': Justin Welby prays for South Sudan's refugees in Uganda
- Hobby Lobby smuggling scandal: Israeli police arrest 5 antiquities dealers in Jerusalem
- Iraqi town elects first ever Christian woman as mayor
- Vatican promotes 'tourism with a human touch' in seasonal message