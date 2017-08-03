'Scandal' season 7 spoilers: Mellie, Fitz reunite to work together; are Fitz and Olivia endgame?

As "Scandal" is gearing up for its final season, many are wondering about what is to come for the characters before the show ends. The last season does pose a few questions for three of its characters: Will Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) reunite solely for work? Will Olivia (Kerry Washington) and Fitz become endgame by the end of the series?

It is known that season 7 will focus on Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) becoming the new president, succeeding her ex-husband Fitz (Tony Goldwyn). According to Young via Entertainment Weekly a few weeks ago, Mellie and Fitz will definitely reunite, but in a professional sense.

It does make sense, as the two of them, particularly Fitz, know about the ups and downs of the job. With Mellie taking over the seat in the Oval Office, there is no better person to turn to than Fitz.

Young shared how Mellie and Fitz have been through so much together, having had several ups and downs in their marriage. Fitz was there during Mellie's worst moments, so nothing will please her more than knowing that the one person she can turn to would be her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, the question for Fitz and Olivia, whose romantic connection is loved by fans, is whether or not they will end up together by the show's finale. The characters have been an on-and-off couple, until they went public about their romantic relationship during season 6.

However, according to Washington when she spoke to Entertainment Weekly last May, all this is a little complicated. In fact, Olivia's happiness may not even include Fitz at all. While Washington just wants her character to be happy, she also mentioned how the show's creator Shonda Rhimes encouraged them to commit to the idea that "not the same things make everyone happy." It remains to be seen if Olivia and Fitz will get together by the season finale.

It was previously announced by TV Line that "Scandal" will end at season 7. The finale season will have a total of 18 episodes, two more than season 6. The previous season was originally slated for 22 episodes, but Washington's pregnancy cut a few episodes down, making it only 16 episodes.

"Scandal" season 7 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.