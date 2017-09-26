'Scandal' season 7 spoilers: How will being president affect Olivia Pope?

A promotional poster for season 7 of ABC's "Scandal," featuring Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope. Facebook/ScandalABC

The ABC political drama television show "Scandal" is on its way to its seventh and final season. The events that led to the season 6 finale have been quite dizzying, which makes fans of the show wonder where the seventh season is headed this time around.

In the teaser trailer, Washington's character, Olivia Pope, claimed that being president of the U.S. "feels great." This begs the question, how will this status of being the most powerful person in the world affect Pope? Variety asked this very pertinent question, and they stated that Olivia's past accomplishments will be mirrored in her being the president. As much as she is very skilled in politics, she will do what she thinks is best for the country.

However, it is notable that there are hints of maliciousness in the voice of Olivia as she expressed how great the feeling of being president is. Olivia has always been an ambitious character and now that she has the seat, everything is hers to lose. Refinery 29 discussed how the arc of season 7 could follow that of President Trump's path to presidency, and even speculated that there might be a dark ending to the career of Olivia.

According to Enstarz, one of the show's cast members, Tony Goldwyn, who played the past President Fitzgerald Grant, gave away some freebie spoilers to satiate the needs of curious fans. The first obvious spoiler he gave out was a female president on the show, which will be played by Kerry Washington. This is quite exciting since the U.S. has never had a female president in the past.

Producer Shonda Rhimes decided to prolong the show for just one more season to explore the characters even more – by going deeper into their stories and motives in the fictional political world of "Scandal." Additionally, Rhimes had other ideas that she wanted to execute with regards to the story line. Goldwyn stated that "With every script there's something fresh that happens."

"Scandal" season 7 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.