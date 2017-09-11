'Scandal' season 7 spoilers: Final season reveals Olivia and Fitz's fate; Will they be endgame?

Mellie is the new president in "Scandal" season 7 YouTube/ABC Television Network

As "Scandal" gears up for its seventh and final season in October, it will answer some questions regarding the relationship of Olivia (Kerry Washington) and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn). Will they be together in the end? Or will they be on their separate ways?

It is safe to say that Olivia and Fitz's relationship is a rather complex one. Over the course of the show, and especially after the events of the sixth season, they have been through quite a ride. Nevertheless, fans that are rooting for the two of them hope that they really do get together in the end. The previous season saw Fitz leaving the White House after his run as president to live a quiet life in Vermont.

With that in mind, it means that he and Olivia will be apart, especially since she is staying to serve Mellie (Bellamy Young) as she starts her run as the new president. Fortunately, that does not mean viewers will see Fitz making a lesser appearance. According to executive producer Shonda Rhimes via TV Line, she revealed that the final season would still follow Fitz.

Rhimes revealed that the final season will have the characters asking themselves who they want to be, and what legacy do they want to leave behind. Fitz will be contemplating on these questions as he lives his life away from the spotlight. His story there will be both surprising and charming at the same time.

Back at the White House, Mellie and Vice President Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) will find that they are on equal footing with each other. The two of them are unexpectedly on the same side, compared to what viewers would have imagined. As for Quinn (Katie Lowes)? Many might think that she will soften up now that she is a mom, but Rhimes reveals that it is not the case. Rhimes went on to say that Quinn would be the same person that everyone has always known. "Women don't become a whole other person because they're having a baby," said Rhimes.

The final season of "Scandal" will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.