'Scandal' season 7 news, spoilers: Olivia Pope's death imminent?
It is official: The seventh and final season of "Scandal" is finally underway. The show's creator Shonda Rhimes and cast members recently reunited for their first table read.
On Wednesday, July 19, Rhimes, 47, shared a group video on Instagram featuring Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Tony Goldwyn, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry and Guillermo Diaz. In the caption, the show's creator said she cannot wait to show everyone what the seventh and final season of "Scandal" has in store for them.
While plot details remain pretty scarce, the final season of "Scandal" may feature Olivia Pope's (Washington) death as hinted by TVLine's blind item.
The said character would purportedly be killed in the season 7 premiere. Soon thereafter, the series would hop two months back. The following episodes would then feature the events that have been chronicled, paving the way for the character's death all while dropping hints about the suspect.
On top of that, "Scandal" season 7 will continue the story of Olivia's crisis management firm called Olivia Pope & Associates and its staff.
In the meantime, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey explained the decision to wrap up the popular political thriller television series, revealing that it originated from the show's creator herself. Interestingly, Rhimes has constantly envisioned "Scandal" as a show that does not have a long lifespan.
"I do think that audiences, especially fans and Gladiators, who are as loyal to 'Scandal' as they have been, are going to want the story to end in the way that Shonda intended to," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Dungey as saying before members of the media back in May. "That was a decision she felt really good about, and we support wholeheartedly."
"Scandal" season 7 is scheduled to premiere in the fall on ABC and will only consist of 18 episodes.
-
Actress to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's new live-action Aladdin is a committed Christian
Rising star Naomi Scott was once a worship leader at the church in England pastored by her parents and is now set to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's next live action movie.
-
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
- Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
- Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Is the sidelining of religion a root cause of our mental health crisis?
- O.J. Simpson says he wishes he had 'been a better Christian' as he's granted parole
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
- Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Palestinians call for 'day of rage' in Jerusalem, clash with Israel over mosque security
- How Christian and other faith communities are rebuilding trust in times of crisis
- South Sudan's child refugees in mental health crisis: 150,000 need therapy for post-conflict trauma