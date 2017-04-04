'Scandal' season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Huck is still missing; will Abby become the next U.S. president?
Huck (Guillermo Diaz) is still missing, and time is running out for him to stay alive with three gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, Abby's (Darby Stanchfield) priority is to get Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) out of jail and bring him back to the Oval office.
On the next episode of "Scandal" season 6, titled "Dead in the Water," Huck is still missing, and his time is running out because his three gunshot wounds might kill him before Olivia (Kerry Washington) and the other gladiators find him.
"It's a race against the clock when Olivia and OPA's investigation into the conspiracy puts one of their own in grave danger," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.
As seen from the episode 9 promo, Olivia and Quinn (Katie Lowes) are frantically searching for Huck. However, Meg (Phoebe Neidhardt) is seen getting rid of an unconscious Huck by putting him inside the trunk of a car, which will make it difficult for the gladiators to locate him and get him to safety.
Later on, Quinn confronts Meg with a gun to her head, forcing her to reveal where Huck is.
In an interview with TVLine, Darby Stanchfield who plays Abby in the series, shared that "it's pretty serious" for Huck and that "he's a mess." The actress did not confirm whether the gladiator will die, leaving fans to hope that they will be able to save Huck on time.
Meanwhile, Abby is doing everything in her power to bring Cyrus and herself to the top of the oval office.
According to Stanchfield, her character has a "dark, twisted" relationship with Cyrus while maintaining their "mentor/mentee vibe."
"It's all she has left, really. I mean, she literally had someone killed to get Cyrus out. They have each other's back in a weird way," Stanchfield explained.
Stanchfield added that her character is still wrestling with the idea that she can be president of the United States, and now, she's doing everything in her power to achieve that, especially with blood already on her hands.
"Scandal" season 6 airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Thousands of children accused of witchcraft, forced into homelessness and trafficking in DRC, Pope calls out injustice
- Jewish community centre forced to close after Neo-Nazi threats in Sweden
- Christians in Iraq to embark on 80-mile 'peace walk' across the war-torn country in Holy Week
- Southern Baptists launch bid to recruit ethnic minority missionaries
- Archbishop of Moscow condemns 'curse of terrorism' after St. Petersburg metro bomb blast