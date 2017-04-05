'Scandal' season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Huck goes missing; OPA searches for him

Olivia (Kerry Washington) and her staff will have to quickly look for Huck (Guillermo Diaz) before anything serious happens to him in episode 9 of "Scandal" season 6.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Dead in the Water" reveals that the staff members at the Olivia Pope and Associates (OPA) will race with time. It seems that after investigating one of the cases, one of their own members will be in grave danger, specifically Huck.

A sneak peek of episode 9 of "Scandal" season 6. YouTube/ABC

In a sneak peek of episode 9, Olivia and the rest of the team brainstorm about the people behind the assassination of Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira). Suddenly, Jake (Scott Foley) storms in to ask where Jennifer Fields (Chelsea Kurtz) is. He tells them that they are the only ones who know about her. Olivia tells Jake that Huck went to see her with Meg (Phoebe Neidhardt), but suddenly things do not add up, prompting the rest of them to search for Huck.

The promotional preview of episode 9 of "Scandal" season 6. YouTube/ABC

Meanwhile, in the promotional preview of episode 9, Olivia mentions about Huck's disappearance. Her voice gives the impression of pleading, as she reveals that Huck may be dying. With this, Olivia and Quinn (Katie Lowes) do their best to search for him.

After which, the teaser shows quick glimpses of Huck lying on the floor and seems unconscious. The preview also shows Meg putting Huck in the trunk of the car. She seems determined to get rid of the body.

On the other hand, although it was Abby (Darby Stanchfield) who initially ordered Huck to be dead, she may be having some regrets, as the preview shows her pleading with someone on the phone, "Please just tell me where he is."

Toward the end of the clip, Quinn threatens Meg at gunpoint and demands the latter to reveal Huck's whereabouts. Will they be able to find Huck alive? Will they also be able to figure out Abby's involvement in the situation?

Episode 9 of season 6 airs on Thursday, April 6, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.