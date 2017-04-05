'Scandal' season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Huck goes missing; OPA searches for him
Olivia (Kerry Washington) and her staff will have to quickly look for Huck (Guillermo Diaz) before anything serious happens to him in episode 9 of "Scandal" season 6.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Dead in the Water" reveals that the staff members at the Olivia Pope and Associates (OPA) will race with time. It seems that after investigating one of the cases, one of their own members will be in grave danger, specifically Huck.
In a sneak peek of episode 9, Olivia and the rest of the team brainstorm about the people behind the assassination of Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira). Suddenly, Jake (Scott Foley) storms in to ask where Jennifer Fields (Chelsea Kurtz) is. He tells them that they are the only ones who know about her. Olivia tells Jake that Huck went to see her with Meg (Phoebe Neidhardt), but suddenly things do not add up, prompting the rest of them to search for Huck.
Meanwhile, in the promotional preview of episode 9, Olivia mentions about Huck's disappearance. Her voice gives the impression of pleading, as she reveals that Huck may be dying. With this, Olivia and Quinn (Katie Lowes) do their best to search for him.
After which, the teaser shows quick glimpses of Huck lying on the floor and seems unconscious. The preview also shows Meg putting Huck in the trunk of the car. She seems determined to get rid of the body.
On the other hand, although it was Abby (Darby Stanchfield) who initially ordered Huck to be dead, she may be having some regrets, as the preview shows her pleading with someone on the phone, "Please just tell me where he is."
Toward the end of the clip, Quinn threatens Meg at gunpoint and demands the latter to reveal Huck's whereabouts. Will they be able to find Huck alive? Will they also be able to figure out Abby's involvement in the situation?
Episode 9 of season 6 airs on Thursday, April 6, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'I loved drugs more than life itself': How Jesus transformed this former addict's life
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Death toll rises in horrifying Syria chemical weapons attack as Russian denials are dismissed amid diplomatic row
- Pope Francis welcomes 4 British Muslim leaders for talks at the Vatican
- Former Archbishop of Canterbury attends controversial Syria conference hosting Assad ministers
- Chinese authorities raid church, detain 15 in latest Christian persecution campaign
- Hundreds of religious groups call on Congress to keep Johnson Amendment