'Scandal' season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Abby-centric storyline to feature major revelations; stars tease milestone 100th episode

Abby (Darby Stanchfield) tries to hide a secret in the upcoming episode of ABC's "Scandal" season 6.

Titled "A Stomach for Blood," this week's episode is told entirely through Abby's perspective. According to the official synopsis, the events leading up to the intense election night are retold. As the story unfolds, a formidable thirst for power and Abby's explosive secret will finally be revealed.

A new sneak peek for the episode released by ABC opens with Abby speaking with potential donors for the library of President Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young). While having a casual lunch with Abby, the donors make a 300-million-dollar offer. It is later revealed that it is not the library they are interested in — it is Abby. Another promotional preview hints that Abby had something to do with what happened to Huck (Guillermo Diaz).

The cast, including one actor whose character was last seen bleeding out on a motel room floor, joined the producers at the annual PaleyFest event on Sunday. During the "Scandal" panel, they talked about the last episode's shocking cliffhanger and the upcoming milestone 100th episode.

Despite Huck's condition at the end of episode 7, Diaz said fans should not expect another character death just yet. "[I'll] leave it to Shonda, but there's always those little twists and turns," he hinted. "So don't believe everything you see and hear."

The ABC drama is now gearing up for its 100th episode airing on April 13, which will feature an alternate reality. The cast hinted that the episode explores what might have occurred "if things had not gone the way they went." Tony Goldwyn (who plays the role of Fitzgerald Grant) teased that the major "what if" episode will be a special one because it is not "just a standalone [episode.]" He said, "It actually informs your understanding of all of us when you get back to . . . our normal schedule."

The sixth season of "Scandal" airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.