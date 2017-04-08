'Scandal' season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Will Olivia get married in the show's 100th episode?

Olivia (Kerry Washington) imagines an alternate reality in the 100th episode of ABC's "Scandal" season 6.

Titled "The Decision," next week's episode will mark the show's landmark 100th installment. According to the official synopsis, the ugly truth behind the assassination of Frankie (Ricardo Antonio Chavira) is finally revealed. Torn and disappointed, Olivia begins to wonder how different her life and the country would have been if she had never rigged Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) election with the help of Cyrus (Jeff Perry) and Mellie (Bellamy Young).

ABC has recently released a new promo for the episode. While it has caused excitement for fans, the video has also raised confusion, as one scene shows Olivia wearing a wedding gown. The clip implies that if Olivia had just said no to the offer eight years ago, she might have had the happy ending she truly deserves. Unfortunately, the teaser does not reveal the groom's identity.

If one thing is for sure, everyone is in a very different place in the new timeline. The Olivia Pope & Associates (OPA) Law Firm still exists because Olivia can be seen walking through its empty corridor. Fitz is probably not the president, and, at some point in the footage, Quinn (Katie Lowes) is all smiles as a mystery man puts a tiara on her head.

Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby in the series, recently spoke with TV Guide to share her thoughts on the milestone hour. The actress hinted that viewers should expect funny scenes from the installment. "The 100th episode is like this respite. We've never laughed more at a table read and that to me is what happens when there's so much heavy," she said. "People who have tuned in this season, they're going to get a kick out of it because it's a completely different thing. As actors, we needed that too and we really enjoyed it."

Advertisement

The sixth season of "Scandal" airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.