'Santa Clarita Diet' news: Netflix renews Drew Barrymore comedy for season 2; production begins summer 2017

Netflix's brilliant dark comedy "Santa Clarita Diet" has been renewed for season 2.

The streaming giant announced the renewal with a quirky promo video posted on Wednesday. Although it is short on specifics, the sophomore run of "Santa Clarita" is tentatively scheduled to premiere next year.

Launched in February, "Santa Clarita Diet" is a 10-episode series that follows the horrifying ordeal of real estate agent couple Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore). Everything turns upside down when Sheila transforms into a human flesh-craving zombie, who has to navigate her normal life while trying to satisfy her hunger. Set in the sunny backdrop of suburbia, Sheila's undead state is fueled by diet shakes made up of human flesh. Her condition forces her family to kill human victims just to satiate her cravings.

The series is created by Victor Fresco, with Barrymore and Olyphant also serving as executive producers. "Santa Clarita Diet" is the latest rookie series from Netflix to get a second season, following the recent renewal of "A Series of Unfortunate Events." TV Guide reports that production for season 2 begins this summer, but writers have already started working on stories and scripts for the next installment. Details about new cast members and guest stars are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Earlier this month, Barrymore spoke with Hello magazine to discuss her role in the series. The actress said portraying an undead suburban mother and wife gave her a new perspective on her own life. She also explained how she related to Sheila in some ways.

Advertisement

"She's having an awakening. I needed an awakening in my own life," the lead star said. "I related to Sheila in that I think I was in a slump and a monotonous sort of haze — with the exception of my children, who have made me think that my life has the greatest meaning and purpose it has had. I was just in a tough place in my personal life and Sheila gave me a lot of hope. I was such a better, healthier, happier person when I ended this show than when I started it, so that says a lot."

The second season of "Santa Clarita Diet" premieres in 2018 on Netflix.