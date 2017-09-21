'Samurai Jack' release date news: 'The Premiere Movie' headed to theaters this October

Promotional image for "Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie." Fathom Events

"Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie" is being remastered in high-definition for a one-time film viewing event this October. The film launched the Emmy Award-winning saga that brought the Samurai Jack worldwide fame.

"The Premiere Movie" will be screened in select movie theaters on Monday, Oct. 16. It will also show never-before-seen bonus footage that was previously offered in the complete series box set.

Tickets are now available from the Fathom Events website and at over 500 participating movie theaters across the United States. The company partnered with Adult Swim to be able to launch this kind of event.

"Although the beloved 'Samurai Jack' series has concluded, the action-packed fun isn't over yet," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a press release.

"We're excited to partner with Fathom Events to bring 'Samurai Jack' fans an event they'll never forget," Erik Resnick, senior vice president of business development and commercial strategy for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, said in return.

"Not only will they be able to relive the action-packed premiere that ignited their love for the series, but they'll be able to experience 'Samurai Jack' like never before, alongside others who share their excitement" he added.

"Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie" shows the beginnings of Samurai Jack, who is sent to the future by the evil wizard Aku. Jack goes on an epic adventure to undo what happened and defeat the wizard — all while making allies and destroying villains, too.

The complete series box set of "Samurai Jack" will come out one day after the event. It will contain bonus content such as exclusive featurettes, behind-the-scenes looks and commentary, as well as HD remastered episodes of seasons 1 to 4.

"Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie" event will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. local time in selected theaters in the United States.