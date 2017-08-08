Entertainment
Iraqi Kurdish leader seeks to reassure Christians over independence vote
Second Chance: Is Perry Noble is launching a new church venture?
Can your church adopt a care home? How elderly people are gaining friends via this Christian charity
Bishop slams England's 'systemic inequality' as research shows fatal north-south divide
Politician turned preacher? Hillary Clinton prepares finally to 'come out' as a Christian leader
Christian festivals on August Bank Holiday: Missing your festival high? Here's what's left
Pioneer of women's ministry honoured by United Reformed Church
A Muslim superhero for the age of Trump? It's a deeply biblical idea
Missguided backs down over 'Send me nudes' sign
Revelation 19:1-11: The greatest – and strangest – praise and worship service ever

Samsung to announce new Galaxy Note 8 on Aug. 23

Vincenzo Castelo

A customer tries out a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea,Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Technology company Samsung will be officially announcing the Galaxy Note 8 at a press conference on Aug. 23 with a target release date of Sept. 15. Even if multiple leaks have already surfaced, the announcement will either confirm or dis-confirm the rumors that have surrounded the Note 8 for many months now.

It is likely that the Samsung is pushing to release the Galaxy Note 8 before direct competitor releases their own flagship phone, the iPhone 8. After the debacle that Samsung faced last year with Note 7's being recalled due to exploding batteries, Samsung has a lot riding on the Note 8 so that they may be able to redeem themselves.

The Samsung Note 8 will be biggest handset phone that Samsung has ever come up with, possessing the same edge-to-edge screen of the Samsung Galaxy 8 that covers nearly the entire front of the phone. Samsung has called this feature the "Infinity Screen." Samsung will provide a stylus called S-pen that allows customers to write or draw on their phones which is appropriate for its large build. The Note 8 will potentially have a longer battery life, and hopefully have figured a way to prevent their batteries from bursting into flames.

The Note 8 will reportedly have 6 GB of random access memory (RAM) and storage space offerings of 64 GB and 128 GB to choose from. If this is the case, then the Note 8 will be faster compared to its Galaxy S8 counterpart which only runs at 4 GB on its octacore processor.

Battery life, however, has been reduced to 3000 mAh from last year's Note 7, which had 3500 mAh. The reduction in battery life could be a result of making sure that the Note 8 will not face the same combustion problems as the Note 7 experienced.

The press conference and announcement is set to take place in New York City at the Park Avenue Armoury at 12 p.m. EDT.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY