Samsung to announce new Galaxy Note 8 on Aug. 23

A customer tries out a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Technology company Samsung will be officially announcing the Galaxy Note 8 at a press conference on Aug. 23 with a target release date of Sept. 15. Even if multiple leaks have already surfaced, the announcement will either confirm or dis-confirm the rumors that have surrounded the Note 8 for many months now.

It is likely that the Samsung is pushing to release the Galaxy Note 8 before direct competitor releases their own flagship phone, the iPhone 8. After the debacle that Samsung faced last year with Note 7's being recalled due to exploding batteries, Samsung has a lot riding on the Note 8 so that they may be able to redeem themselves.

The Samsung Note 8 will be biggest handset phone that Samsung has ever come up with, possessing the same edge-to-edge screen of the Samsung Galaxy 8 that covers nearly the entire front of the phone. Samsung has called this feature the "Infinity Screen." Samsung will provide a stylus called S-pen that allows customers to write or draw on their phones which is appropriate for its large build. The Note 8 will potentially have a longer battery life, and hopefully have figured a way to prevent their batteries from bursting into flames.

The Note 8 will reportedly have 6 GB of random access memory (RAM) and storage space offerings of 64 GB and 128 GB to choose from. If this is the case, then the Note 8 will be faster compared to its Galaxy S8 counterpart which only runs at 4 GB on its octacore processor.

Battery life, however, has been reduced to 3000 mAh from last year's Note 7, which had 3500 mAh. The reduction in battery life could be a result of making sure that the Note 8 will not face the same combustion problems as the Note 7 experienced.

The press conference and announcement is set to take place in New York City at the Park Avenue Armoury at 12 p.m. EDT.