Samsung smart speaker in the works to rival Apple Homepod, Amazon Echo and Google Home

Samsung has been performing really well in the market, especially with its highly popular Galaxy S series mobile devices. Apparently, the South Korean tech giant has more in store for its consumers after launching the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. According to the latest reports, Samsung is about to venture into making smart speakers, once again pitting itself against Apple and other popular names.

As reported by CNET, Samsung is planning to create its first smart speaker. The product will compete against the Apple Homepod and Amazon Echo. The world of smart speakers has grown bigger over the past few years. To note, Google also released its own version of smart speaker known as Google Home. With Samsung joining the race, the competition among these companies is only about to get stiffer.

In an interview with CNBC during the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch, Samsung mobile division president DJ Koh confirmed that the Samsung smart speaker is on its way. However, there are no details announced regarding the smart speaker's specs aside from rumors that it will feature Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby.

"Maybe soon we will announce it. I am already working on it," Koh said.

An upcoming smart speaker from Samsung might be good news to those looking for more choices, but the company must work on some pointers to make sure that their smart speaker will be well-received by the consumers. According to Business Insider, Bixby still has a lot to improve which is understandable as the voice assistant has only been around recently since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. For one, the English version of Bixby has been reported by some users as unreliable when it comes to interpreting questions and commands.

However, a Bixby-powered Samsung smart speaker's advantage is that it can speak several languages, whereas Apple Homepod, Amazon Echo, and Google Home only speak in English as it only caters the Western market.