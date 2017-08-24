Samsung Notebook 9 release date, specs news: Advanced S Pen, Intel 8th-gen processor slated for laptop

A promotional photo of the upcoming Samsung Notebook 9. Facebook/Samsungnotebook

South Korean technology company Samsung has come up with a portable laptop called the Notebook 9. It will have nifty new features and hardware that may pique the interest of tech-savvy consumers.

The Notebook 9's display is set to have 1080-pixel resolution along with a rotatable touchscreen. The laptop will also come with a device called the S Pen, which will allow users of the notebook to have better and seamless navigation between apps and everyday note-taking needs. The pen will be able to detect over 4,000 levels of hand-weight pressure, which makes it both intuitive and state-of-the-art.

Stylus capability could make the Notebook 9 more like a laptop version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note phones, complete with better hardware as well. The forthcoming laptop will have two USB 3.0 ports and a 256 GB solid state drive (SSD) capacity, which allows the internal memory of hardware to be accessed much quicker. The new product will also have not just one, but two dynamic speakers.

It was also reported that the Notebook 9 will be equipped with eighth-generation Intel chips, specifically the Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, and will be boasting 32 GB of random-access memory (RAM). This specific Intel processor is one of the best in their current line of readily available chips, making the Notebook 9 a quick and efficient work tool. This upgrade will improve the overall performance of the Notebook 9 by 40 percent compared to its predecessors.

The Notebook 9's operating system will be Windows 10. If all these reports are true, then Samsung has seemingly created one of the most portable and efficient notebooks and is set to rival the best competition in the market today.

There is no specific release date declared by Samsung as of now, but the Notebook 9 could be released in South Korea sometime in September, with an estimated price tag of $1300.