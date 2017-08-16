Samsung Gear Sport release date, specs rumors: Leak hints at smartwatch and fitness tracker hybrid?

A promotional image for the Samsung Gear S3 Classic. Samsung

A new Samsung Gear Sport has been spotted on the list of the Federal Communications Commission. The features of the watch are still unclear, but it is expected to arrive later this month.

The rumored smartwatch was previously believed to be called "Gear Pop," but based on the images leaked from the FCC, it will be marketed as the Samsung Gear Sport. The reference tracking number for the product is SM-R600 in the list of the FCC. Consumers are hoping for another smartwatch from Samsung, but the listing does reveal much in terms of features.

It is likely that the new wrist device from Samsung will come with fitness-monitoring capabilities that resembles that of the Fitbit. If that is so, the Gear Sport could be a new addition in Samsung's line of existing activity trackers — the Gear Fit.

However, it could also be a product that is a hybrid of a smartwatch — due to its circular appearance — mixed with the features of fitness tracking device.

Forbes has speculated that the smartwatch will be officially announced at Samsung's event in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 23. This event will most likely be focused on their newest flagship product — the Galaxy Note 8. Nonetheless, Samsung will probably be able to give some time to showcase the Gear Sport.

On the other hand, Samsung may hold another event to market this product, if it truly is, as some speculated, a hybrid between a fitness tracker and smartwatch.

The health-tracking watch market has yet to receive a significant breakthrough with its consumers. With Apple and Fitbit about to release new watches, Samsung will likely have to step up their game with the Gear Sport in terms of aesthetic and functionality, or market the product entirely as something else.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for the new Samsung Gear Sport, nor a price tag.