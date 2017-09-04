Samsung Gear S4 release date, specs news: Official launch to be determined; Gear S4 might run on TizenOS 3.0

The Samsung Gear S3 classic Samsung/Wearables/Gear-S3-Classic

The much-awaited successor to the Samsung Gear S3 is approaching and many are wondering what new features could be included in the Gear S4 smartwatch. Although an official release date has not yet been determined, it only leaves room for speculation as to when it will be released as well as what will come with the Gear S4.

Fortunately, those who will be attending the IFA Technology Trade Show in Berlin this week may be able to get a glimpse of the upcoming release Samsung has in store. This is in keeping with the tradition that Samsung has, in unveiling their new products during the event. Announcing the Gear S4 during the IFA event will also put Samsung ahead of the Apple Watch Series 3 launch, which will be held during the iPhone event in the middle of the month.

When it comes to the features of the Gear S4, the details are still very much under wraps. On the other hand, the Gear S4 will most likely include Bixby, the smart assistant which made its introduction in the new Galaxy S8 and the rival to Apple's Siri and Google Now. Bixby can perform several on-device tasks just by simple voice commands. Among those tasks is the ability to group photos into one album.

It will also most likely have a faster processor and improved battery life.

In terms of display, a big improvement on that is also to be expected. The Gear S4 will also likely run on TizenOS, which is Samsung's operating system. To be specific, the watch might run on Tizen 3.0, which includes support for 4K graphics, 64-bit compatibility as well as image and speech recognition. Tizen 3.0 is also said to run 30 times faster than the Tizen 2.9, which is a big improvement on performance.

Tizen 4.0 is also speculated to be similar in performance, but in an upgraded form when users of the Samsung smart watches upgrade.