Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro specs, pre-order news: Swim-tracking fitness band to come with Bixby wireless headphones

The red color variant of Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro. Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Gear Fit2 Pro at the IFA 2017 trade show last week. The newest entry in the Gear Fit brand introduces many helpful features, including its ability to track the user's progress while swimming.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is built to be used in different sports activities. It still bears a few similarities to the Gear Fit2, but the latest upgrade is now made to track swimming activities. This is due to the upgraded waterproofing capabilities of the fitness band, in which the device can be used underwater up to 50 meters.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro also improved on tracking life signals. The new wearable now features a continuous heart rate tracker which will let the user know about vitals, second by second.

The device can also track the number of steps made by the user, as well as current elevation and the number of calories consumed in a day. It sports an elongated and curved 1.5-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen, which makes it more appealing but less straining to the eyes with its contrast setting.

For users who damage the Gear Fit2 Pro's silicone straps, it was announced that they can be replaced. There are two color variants available, namely pure black and black with red on the sides. The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro comes with a 200 mAh battery, which will keep the fitness wearable alive for four straight days with only a single charge.

Other features of the Gear Fit2 Pro include a dual-core 1 GHz processor, 512 MB of random-access memory (RAM) and 4 GB internal memory space, Geeky Gadgets reported. The smartwear runs the Samsung Tizen operating system.

Meanwhile, it was revealed at IFA 2017 that those who pre-order the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro prior to Sept. 14 will also get the Samsung U Flex wireless headphones for free. This will give buyers a huge discount as Samsung's Bixby-powered earphones cost $79.99.