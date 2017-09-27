Samsung Galaxy X rumors: Samsung to launch its 'folding' phone

Samsung logo REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Samsung is allegedly adding a new smartphone option for its users, as a new "bendable" Galaxy X is rumored to be nearing its launch.

Tech website Lets Go Digital has circulated claims that the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) from Korea Communications Commission (KCC) has approved of the said device from Samsung. Samsung Galaxy X is more officially known as SM-G888N0, with the "N0" indicating that it belongs in the Korean market.

Android Authority speculated that the SM-G888N0 would actually be a hybrid communications device based on the smartphone's certification page. The gadget is believed it to be a bendable phone from Samsung. The certification has also suggested that the release of the device will arrive soon for Korea. The website further theorized that it may be unveiled in the US at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas.

The prospect of a bendable smartphone has actually been teased many times by companies like LG and Samsung, both claiming that they were working on the said device. With these recent rumors, Samsung seems to have gotten there first. Despite this, Samsung has kept relatively quiet about its new smartphone, going against the usual strategy of having a smartphone design leaked over time to hype up its release.

Regardless of the accuracy of the speculations, Samsung expressed back in April that it would not be producing the Galaxy X en masse. Instead, it will do a limited release of the smartphone to see the reception of the consumers.

As of writing, Samsung has not revealed a specific design or release date yet. This has caused many patrons to guess what the Galaxy X would look like. Android Authority speculated that it may either be a hinged phone or tablet with two screens, or a truly flexible device like the one Lenovo revealed last year in their Tech World event.

Lenovo's concept device, an 18-inch newspaper style gadget that can be rolled was quite impressive. If it is an indication of what Samsung is trying to achieve, that could mean a bright future indeed for the smartphone industry.