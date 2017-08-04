Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone specs, release date news: Launch in 2019, features dual 4K displays
It is safe to say that Samsung is taking their mobile devices to another level, as they have plans to work a smartphone that is not only new, but also bendable and foldable. They have announced that this bendable phone will be launching in 2019.
The foldable smartphone will be called Samsung Galaxy X, and rumors started going around the internet in January about the possibility of device being launched in May. However, a representative of the company stated that Samsung will not be able to release the Galaxy X until 2019 for a few reasons.
Galaxy X will have a Bluetooth feature, having recently acquired a Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, according to The Indian Express. The front of the phone will be covered in glass, while the back will be made out of softer material to make it easy to bend and fold.
The Samsung Galaxy X will also feature two OLED 4K displays to maintain the high-definition resolution of photos and videos on the screen even when folded.
It makes sense that the company would take a lot of time to develop this kind of smartphone, as it is the first of its kind to be able to bend and fold while maintaining the same quality. Initially, Samsung was up for promoting the Galaxy X this year; however, the mechanics, as well as the general concept of a folding smartphone, did not allow for an early promotion.
Samsung has actually been developing the Galaxy X for years, having shown the public the prototype back in 2011. The prototype looked a little clunky, despite it functioning well, as intended. The device could still work even after being folded numerous times, with only a 6% decrease in brightness in the parts where it was folded.
Other features that could be included in the Galaxy X remain to be seen, but for now, it looks like Samsung is waiting for their competitors to develop their own versions of the foldable phone before they launch in 2019.
