Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rumors: Specs leaked online

Promo photo of Samsung Galaxy Tab Active, the predecessor of Tab Active 2. Samsung

Samsung surprises its fans once again, as details about the upcoming rugged Android device Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 have been leaked online.

The new tablet device is expected to be an affordable yet durable tablet that can trump other Android devices in the same price category. Officially named "Galaxy Tab Active 2 SM-T395," the upcoming device is to be a major improvement over its 2014 model.

It will boast an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels, an eight-core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor running at 1.5 gigahertz (GHz), 3 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM), 16 GB of available storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, near-field communications (NFC) tech, global positioning systems (GPS), a gyroscope, Bluetooth, and a heart rate sensor, as confirmed by Android Community.

Staying true to its rugged nature, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 is expected to have a scratch-resistant IPS display with durable plastic housing, full high-definition (HD) video recording, and most importantly, a heavy duty 4450 milliamp Hour (mAh) battery.

Users worrying about expansion will be pleased to hear that there is also a micro (storage device) SD card slot included on top of the 16 GB storage.

While not quite like Sony's Xperia, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rear camera will feature autofocus, touch focus for beginners, and face-detection. It will also have a maximum image resolution of 3264 x 2448 pixels. The front camera will have a more modest image resolution of 2576 x 1932 pixels.

Unfortunately, those expecting the Galaxy Tab Active 2 to have Android 8.0 "Oreo" out-of-the-box will be disappointed, as it will only have Android 7.1.1 "Nougat," according to GFXBench. There is no information yet on whether it will be upgradeable to Android 8.0, although since it is a future release, there is a chance it will be.

Pricing and availability have not been announced or confirmed yet, although My Smart Price speculated that the pricing might be around $500 to $600 at retail. So far, there are also no announcements on the release date for the "Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2." Eager buyers may want to hold their breaths and wait for official announcements first.