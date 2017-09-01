Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) release date, specs rumors: Tablet could be the first to feature Bixby

A promotional image for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with the S Pen. Samsung

Samsung could unveil the new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) soon. However, there may be a few changes by the time the tablet is finally launched. The release of the next Galaxy tablet will also be special because it will be the first come with Bixby, Samsung's resident voice assistant.

According to Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will have a different name. It appears that the tablet will now be known as the Galaxy Tab A2 S, which will be unveiled in two variants with model numbers SM-T380 and SM-T385.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), or Galaxy Tab A2 S, has already been featured in several leak reports over the recent months. Some specs have reportedly been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

As per the latest leaks, the tablet will boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 system-on-chip (SoC), a mobile device chipset comprised of four cores clocked at 1.4 GHz maximum frequency. The processor will be built with the Adreno 308 graphics processing unit (GPU) that supports OpenGL ES 3.0 application programming interface (API).

Other hardware for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) includes 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB of internal storage space. It is assumed that the tablet's memory will be expandable, although it is not yet confirmed if it will be expanded via microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will allegedly receive an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing image sensor.

As per Phone Radar, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will be the first tablet in the Galaxy Tab series to feature Bixby. The said artificial intelligence (AI) assistant was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone and it is expected to have the same functions as it arrives to the tablet.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) is expected to have a physical Bixby button that the users will press to call on the AI assistant.

There is still no confirmed release date for the upcoming Galaxy Tab A device, although rumor has it that the tablet will be launched later this year. Nevertheless, the public is advised to take the initial reports with a grain of salt as Samsung has yet to confirm all these.