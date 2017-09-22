Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors: 1000 fps camera speculated; specs, other details revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus may have been just released recently, but Samsung is already planning out its new flagship Galaxy S9. Samsung/Galaxy-s8

Samsung is not standing down from the smartphone royal rumble, as speculations for its upcoming flagship, Samsung Galaxy S9, mention a feature that will give it a fighting chance against both Google and Apple.

Rumors of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 suggest that the flagship phone from the Korean company may be equipped with a camera capable of shooting footage in 1000 frames-per-second (fps) frame rate. This means that slow-motion cameras and high-quality high-speed videos might become one of the selling points of the smartphone.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it could mean that the Galaxy S9 will trump the previous Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and all three new Apple handsets, including the $999 iPhone X. It is, however, still not certain how Samsung plans to build its new smartphone or its image sensors for the rumored high-speed camera. This is because Sony has patented its three-layer camera sensor for the Xperia XZ1 and XZ Premium, both of which have high-speed cameras that can record at 960 fps.

This can be troublesome for Samsung, as they will have to go an alternate route to avoid lawsuits.

Apple's flagship phone, iPhone X, on the other hand, has a camera which is only capable of recording at 240 fps. According to BGR, if the Samsung cannot offer something better than the iPhone X, such as an edge-to-edge display, it will have to work hard on making the said rumors at least half-true. But even then, it may still lose to Sony's impressive 960 fps camera sensor.

Other rumored specs for the Galaxy S9 include a 5.8-inch or 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED curved display, an Android 8.0 "O," Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos processors, Category 18 LTE support, and a fingerprint scanner.

While there is no confirmed release date yet and no accurate price suggestions available, the Samsung Galaxy S9, according to ETNews, will start its manufacturing process on Nov. 17.