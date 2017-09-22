Samsung Galaxy S9 release date, specs rumors: Video camera to beat iPhone X, fps revealed

Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is said to have beaten Apple's iPhone X when it comes to camera specs even before its official release in January 2018. Reports revealed that the upcoming device's camera has 1,000 frames per second (fps), which is four times faster than the iPhone X.

According to South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung Galaxy S9's camera is about to be the best friend of filmmakers and video bloggers with its 1800p video capture and the ability to still have 1,000 fps in slow motion.

This is record-breaking because the iPhone X is only capable of doing 240 fps when in slow motion. This resolution is something that video lovers will have to consider before buying the new iPhone, more so since Samsung's could be four times faster than Apple's flagship.

The 1,000 fps in slo-mo is said to be inspired by Sony's premium XZ smartphone. However, to avoid copyright and patent infringement, Samsung will use a different technology for their camera sensor. Reports said that the company will resort to using a three-layer sensor.

Among the different features that the new Samsung Galaxy S9 is rumored to have is logic processing that will be found on the chip itself along with its dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), which is said to be faster than other mobile devices. One of the secrets of the Galaxy S9's video camera resolution is that it will be using an on-chip memory.

The only negative aspect of having an extremely fps for slo-mo videos is that users won't be able to film long shots since it is going to depend on the storage limit of the memory on the phone's chip. Other than that, it is looking like it will still smoke the iPhone X's video camera feature because of the quality that it can produce.