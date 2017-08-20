Samsung Galaxy S9 release date, specs rumors: S8 successor to receive magnetic accessories similar to Moto Z Moto-Mods

The upper half front view of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Samsung official website

Tech enthusiasts have only been enjoying the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones for a few months since the South Korean tech giant introduced their latest flagship handset model last April. The current high-end smartphone from Samsung highlights a number of sophisticated features, specifically the brand's first voice assistant Bixby. However, it looks like the focus on the Galaxy S8 is now shifting to its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S9. According to rumors, the next Samsung flagship will be bolder with a new modular design.

As reported by The Leaker, the Samsung Galaxy S9 might be introducing the modular smartphone setup for the first time in the Galaxy S-series. The rumored modular design first came from Mobile-Review.com chief tech analyst, MGR. In his tweet, he stated that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be receiving magnetic accessories attached at the rear of the handset. This way, Galaxy S9 owners can modify the appearance of their device for several uses.

The modular concept for the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be compared to the Moto Z handsets. With the latest Motorola smartphone family's Moto-Mods, the device can be adjusted into different designs or setups. Nevertheless, the tech analyst claims that the modular Galaxy handset is not yet final, as it has yet to be discussed for approval with Samsung big bosses.

However, there are doubts on whether the modular design for the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be a success. To recall, the LG G5 also introduced a similar setup last year, but it was heavily panned by the critics and users. It is up to Samsung if the company wants to take the risk of going modular and step up the game with their top rival, Apple.

As for the release date of Samsung Galaxy S9 in the United States, Expert Reviews speculates that the unveiling of the next flagship device will take place at the next Mobile World Congress (MWC). There is still no tentative date for the said event, but the MWC 2018 is expected sometime in February next year.