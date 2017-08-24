Entertainment
Samsung Galaxy S9 release date, specs rumors: Next flagship to feature modular design?

Maolen Estomagulang

A promotional photo showing the Samsung Galaxy S8's camera quality.Instagram/samsungmobile

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ were recently released, but many cannot wait for the next flagship. With that, here are the things reported about the Galaxy S9, including its design, specifications, price and release date.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a total overhaul with major improvements under the hood. In particular, the smartphone may come with a modular design similar to that of the Motorola Moto Z handsets.

The planned feature would allow the user to connect external modules that would extend the functionality of the smartphone. There are many accessories, including but not limited to, improved camera lenses, a battery pack and an additional sensor.

Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S9 will reportedly feature a super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a 1440p resolution. It will also have a 5.8-inch panel, while a bigger 6.2-inch panel is slated for the S9+.

Both Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be curved at the edge, with minimal bezels that Samsung markets as the Infinity Display. Also, the display panel itself will have rounded edges.

The South Korean company's next flagship is set to be powered by Qualcomm's future flagship system-on-chip (SoC), Snapdragon 845, which will be built on the 7nm process and is expected to be 30 percent more powerful than the current 835 SoC. The smartphone will also have a fast charging and much longer battery life than the current flagship models.

"Our technological level to produce a solid-state battery for smartphones will be mature enough in one to two years," a Samsung SDI executive told The Korea Herald on the condition of anonymity. "However, it depends on Samsung Electronics whether it will be used for phones."

No pricing details have been revealed yet, but multiple reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S9 could start at $880. It is also expected to hit store shelves in 2018.

