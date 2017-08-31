Samsung Galaxy S9 release date, specs rumors: Next flagship model to boast Snapdragon 845 SoC, new fingerprint reader position

Screengrab from Samsung Galaxy S8's advertisement showing its key feature, the impressive Infinity Display. YouTube/Samsung Mobile

Just recently, Samsung went on with the successful release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet which is packed with impressive specs and features, topping off Samsung's other high-range mobile devices. The South Korean tech giant seems to be on a rampage because tech enthusiasts are now ready to be blown away by the next Galaxy S Series iteration, the Samsung Galaxy S9.

According to BGR, it might be hard for the Samsung Galaxy S9 to have as much impact as its predecessor. Samsung's rival in the handset race, Apple, is about to unveil the iPhone 8 which is dubbed as the most groundbreaking device yet from the iPhone series. The competition is getting stiffer, but Samsung can use this as an opportunity to make the Galaxy S9 stand out.

Early reports about the Samsung Galaxy S9 hardware specs are quite impressive, as the device is expected to receive a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. This will allow the Galaxy S9 to have a higher processing power compared to its predecessor, which is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S9 base model is also reported to boast 64 GB worth of internal storage.

Unfortunately, there already appears a downside to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 according to rumors. Instead of getting a RAM upgrade to 6 GB for the base unit, the Galaxy S9 might stick with a 4 GB as the lowest RAM option. Samsung already made the RAM upgrade with the standard Galaxy Note 8 to be 6 GB RAM. However, it is still unclear if Samsung can do the same with its Android smartphone lineup.

Furthermore, the positioning of the fingerprint reader in Samsung Galaxy S9 will receive a few changes. Some users reported issues with the location of the fingerprint reader in Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 which is placed at the rear side of the device. As an improvement, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to place the fingerprint scanner back to the front, but this time, it will be placed in the center-rectangular portion of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is also expected to sport the same dual camera setup of the Galaxy Note 8. This will be perfect for users wanting to get high-quality snaps but are disadvantaged by Note 8's huge size.

There is no confirmed release date yet for Samsung Galaxy S9 although it is possible that the next iteration of Samsung flagship handset will arrive as early as January next year.