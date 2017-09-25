Samsung Galaxy S9 release date, specs rumors: Device to boast four times faster video capture than iPhone X

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus may have been just released this year, but Samsung is reportedly already planning out its next flagship, Galaxy S9. Samsung

The public still has a hangover following Apple's Sept. 12 keynote event that unveiled the iPhone X — the tenth-anniversary smartphone boasting top-end specs and software. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant's closest rival, Samsung, has something up their sleeves to take on the iPhone X, which is the Galaxy S9.

There are no official reports yet from Samsung regarding their next flagship handset. The company's current high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, were only released earlier this year. However, the latest rumors suggest that the South Korean tech giant is already planning their next move with the Galaxy S9. It appears that the Galaxy S9's camera setup is enough to take the spotlight away from the iPhone X.

The South Korea-based online publication ETNews reported that Samsung has been focused on the development of a new high-speed image sensor. This new camera technology is capable of taking snaps at an incredible frame rate of 1,000 frames per second (fps), with four times slow-motion video support.

Compared to the iPhone X's image sensor with 240 fps on Full HD resolution, the rumored Samsung Galaxy S9 camera setup could win by a mile.

Tech Worm noted that the slow-motion video capture capability of the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be similar to the technology used by Sony to create the Xperia XZ1 and XZ Premium, which are known for their amazing video shots.

Although, Samsung is expected to deviate slightly from this camera technology to avoid having issues with Sony's original patent. Specifically, the design to be used by the Galaxy S9 will have the memory chip bonded at the back of the existing two-layer sensor design, rather than the memory fitted in between the sensor and logic components.

Both Samsung and Sony are using a three-layer chip for the sensor.

According to the latest rumors, this new three-layered image sensor will be mass-produced by Samsung starting on Nov. 17. This camera technology will then be employed for the first time by the Galaxy S9, which will undergo mass production sometime in December.

The device is expected to be launched in January 2018.