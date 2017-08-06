Samsung Galaxy S9 release date, specs, and features: Possible launch in 2018; the fastest smartphone to date?

At the moment, everyone is waiting for the launch of the Note 8, which is coming in a few weeks. However, avid Samsung users are also anticipating the release of the Samsung Galaxy S9. Apart from its possible release in 2018, should the rumors be true, the S9 will be the fastest Samsung Galaxy model to date.

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S9 does not have a set release date, and despite the company not announcing their plans for the S9, everyone already has an idea of when the new smartphone could possibly come out. If the patterns from previous launches are anything to go by, then people should probably expect the S9 to launch in the spring of 2018, between February and April, to be exact.

Naturally, Samsung would want to up their game when it comes to designing the next S model in their lineup, in both a physical and internal sense. Fans can expect a more powerful processor within the smartphone, such as the Snapdragon 835, which is already present in the OnePlus 5 and in some HTC phones.

The most interesting possible feature, on the other hand, comes in the form of the internet connection that the phone can get. The Samsung Galaxy S9 could potentially be the fastest smartphone to date. How?

The company has recently developed a new LTE modem for its next generation of Exynos mobile processors, meaning that this particular modem will be present in the S9. This is the first of its kind in the industry, accomplishing quite a feat because there is a maximum download speed of 1.2 gigabits per second. This means that users of the smartphones that have this kind of modem can stream videos instantaneously or even download a high-definition movie in 10 seconds.

Other features that are included in this new modem are more stable data transfers, a 4x4 multiple input and output and being able to aggregate both licensed and unlicensed network spectrum from the network carriers. This would put Samsung ahead of the competition, especially on the day that 5G connection is introduced.