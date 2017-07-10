Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6 specs, price review: Which phone is the smarter buy?

After both mobile phone manufacturers suffered setbacks, Samsung and LG are going face to face with the Galaxy S8 and G6. Even though both phones share the same key features, they differ greatly in terms of internal specification and price.

In terms of operating system, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 run on Android 7.0 Nougat. However, Samsung uses more powerful chipsets than LG — Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the United States and Exynos 8895 in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Meanwhile, the LG G6 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It is the same chip integrated in the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL which are also satisfactorily fast phones. However, when put in comparison with Samsung Galaxy S8, it is obvious that Samsung used a newer and thus, faster version.

Additionally, the LG G6 only comes with a 32 GB of internal storage out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus has twice the amount of storage. Fresh units come with 64 GB.

LG brings on some competition in the aspect of camera quality. The LG G6 features a 13 MP dual-camera setup. One sensor is dedicated for taking regular shots while the other is for wide-angle shots. Despite the trend, Samsung dropped the dual-lens approach in the Galaxy S8 and stuck to last year's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge sensor.

Paste Magazine tested the cameras of both phones and the result was a tie. According to them, as long as there is plenty of light to work with, both phones produce excellent photos. They pointed out, though, that when it comes to light photography, the Galaxy S8 takes shots with lesser noise than the G6.

Samsung is at the losing edge in pricing. The Galaxy S8 sells for $724 while the larger variant, Galaxy S8 Plus, sells for $824. On the other hand, the LG G6 only costs anywhere from $600 to $712.

Recently, it has been rumored that Samsung will release a mini version of the Galaxy S8. The Leaker debunked the speculations, saying that Samsung is focusing on the Galaxy Note 8 which is to be released in September of this year.