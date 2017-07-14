Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 specs, price review: Which smartphone is better?
Consumers often are faced choosing between two products. When it comes to tech gadgets like computers, tablets and smartphones, they have to make wise decisions. Deciding whether to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Apple's iPhone 7 is one such issue.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched in March while the Apple iPhone arrived in September 2016. The newer phone gets a big win in at least one category and that would be the display.
The Galaxy S8 uses a 5.8-inch Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a 570 pixel per inch (ppi) pixel density an 83.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel on top.
On the other hand, the iPhone 7 uses a 4.7-inch backlit light-emitting diode (LED) in-plane switching (IPS) liquid crystal display (LCD), has a 326 ppi pixel density and a 65.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Based on the numbers alone, Samsung's Super AMOLED display is ahead of the iPhone's LCD display. Samsung also has a higher pixel density which makes pictures appear sharper and crisper. Aside from that, it is also brighter.
When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy S8's dimensions are 5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches and weighs 5.36 ounces. Meanwhile, the iPhone 7's dimensions are 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches and weighs 4.87 ounces. When analyzed, the Galaxy S8 has a 20 percent greater screen size with just a 12 percent increase in weight.
The Galaxy S8 is also more ergonomic because of its curved edges and elongated 18.5:9 aspect ratio, making it feel better to hold and can be used one-handed. When compared to the iPhone 7, whose aspect ratio is 16:9, Samsung has a better grip here.
Regarding price, the Galaxy S8 with 64 GB of built-in storage costs $750. On the other hand, the iPhone 7 with 32 GB costs $649, $749 for 128 GB and $849 for 256 GB.
Any consumer will see that the iPhone 7 has an advantage at the 128 GB price level. However, the Galaxy S8 allows more storage to be added if needed and even has headphones from Austrian manufacturer AKG bundled.
The verdict, therefore, when it comes to price is more or less a draw.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 appears to be the better smartphone in terms of design and specifications. Though more expensive, it's pricing may be justified.
