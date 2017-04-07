Samsung Galaxy S8 updates: Should Samsung fans upgrade their Galaxy S7 to the upcoming device?

With the imminent arrival of the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus, Samsung has recently released a list of specs and feature comparison between the current Galaxy S7 and its soon-to-be-released successor. While the upgrades the Galaxy S8 is set to deliver seem not to weigh much on paper, experts believe that they spell a huge difference between the two Samsung Galaxy S devices.

While there is not much of a departure from the Galaxy S7 Edge version and the Galaxy S8, Samsung fans are now treated to a curved-screen variant of the device with an option to go for the bigger-sized Galaxy S8 Plus. Nonetheless, as the Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch screen, bigger than what the Galaxy S7 offers, it is already an improvement by itself.

However, there is more to the Galaxy S8's display that makes it better than its predecessor. Although it is still not 4K capable, its super AMOLED display with HDR QHD+ 1,440 x 2,960 resolution is something that is sure to get the nod of Samsung fans.

There is no denying that one of the best points of the Galaxy S7 is its camera. However, the upcoming Galaxy S8 will still pack the same 12-megapixel rear camera, only with f/1.7 aperture this time. Despite having the same megapixels, though, the upcoming device's camera is capable of taking three different photos at one click and merge them altogether to produce a much sharper and detailed image.

While one of the things expected to make the Galaxy S8 a notch higher than its predecessor is its Snapdragon 835 processor, which will deliver a 10 percent improvement on its processing speed as compared to the Galaxy S7, not all units of the Galaxy S8 will pack the highly esteemed processor. As a result, it is suspected that some countries, including the U.K., will not experience much of an improvement in terms of the Galaxy S8's processing speed as they are stuck with Samsung's own-made Exynos 8895.

On the other hand, while one of the most obvious improvements that the Galaxy S8 will deliver is Samsung's first-ever digital assistant, Bixby, it is suspected that Samsung may eventually introduce the said feature to the Galaxy S7 as well.

On the whole, tech pundits opine that despite the insignificant upgrades on the camera of the Galaxy S8, the upcoming device delivers significant improvements on its predecessor's display, processor, and overall design and will be worth every penny to those who wish to upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 hits the stores this April 28.