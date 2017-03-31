Samsung Galaxy S8 specs news, features review: New infinity design, virtual assistant revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally unveiled the latest installment in their flagship series, the Galaxy S. The Galaxy S8 boasts of a new design, new features, and a new accessory.

The Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S8+ sports an even wider screen, at 6.2 inches. With the removal of the bezels at the top and bottom portions of the device as well as the home button from its façade, the displays look even wider than ever. The new fluid design is called the infinity display. Both variants have the same resolution, 2960 x 1440.

A fingerprint scanner is located on the back portion of the device, next to the camera. The feature allows users to unlock their devices simply by picking it up.

Like the preceding unit, the S8 still has a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual pixel features, but its front camera now has 8 megapixels. The front camera's sensor comes with a face-scanning feature that will unlock the device once it recognizes the owner's face. Aside from this, the smartphone offers iris-scanning, a feature which was first introduced in the Note 7.

The latest installment in Samsung's flagship series has a new docking system dubbed as the Samsung Dex. With this accessory, tech junkies will be able to turn their smartphone into a desktop PC. Users can browse apps, make calls, and more from their desktops.

Last but not the least, the smartphone hosts Samsung's new virtual assistant named Bixby. The program will enable users to set reminders, browse through files, and more by the press of a button. Little is known, however, about the virtual assistant's capacity to pull information from the web.

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launched in April, with pre-orders available starting April 10. The device will be made available in stores starting April 21.