Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, specs rumors: Samsung unveils new Galaxy phone today
The Galaxy S8, which is said to be one of the most highly anticipated launches this year, will be unveiled today at Samsung's "Unpacked" event in New York.
A video posted on Samsung's official website teases that the new Galaxy model will feature a bigger screen with its bezel-less design. Fans who have been excited for the new handset will be able to watch the launch of the new Galaxy phone live on the website as well.
Before the launch, there have already been leaks regarding the device's specs. The bezel-less Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to replace the Edge variant, according to Trusted Reviews. It has also been reported to come in a range of color options, such as arctic silver, orchid grey, violet, and blue.
In a report on Gadgets 360, the much awaited Galaxy phone will come in two variants: the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. These are expected to feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays, respectively. Both variants are reported to run on Android 7.0 Nougat with 4 GB of RAM, and sport dual-SIM slots. These will also come with dust- and water-resistant capabilities, and will feature a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy S8 will sport a 3000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8 Plus is said to have 3500 mAh battery.
The highlight of the highly anticipated Galaxy 8 though is the new voice-driven personal assistant called Bixby. This feature will allow users to control mobile applications using verbal directives. "Bixby will be our first step on a journey to completely open up new ways of interacting with your phone," said Injong Rhee, Samsung Electronics head of research and development, in a press release last week.
Accroding to The Verge, the Galaxy 8 is "Samsung's biggest test to date." If it turns out to exceed people's expectations, it might just erase the bad memory brought about by the explosive Samsung Note 7 and save the company's reputation.
