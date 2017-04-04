Samsung Galaxy S8 latest news: Customers can avail of Gear VR bundles for upcoming device until April 20

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be released soon, and customers from the United States and Canada are lucky to receive a Gear VR headset and a controller for free as a bundle with the upcoming device. The company has just opened its doors to lure customers in and upgrade their handsets for a sweet deal.

The promo, however, is due to end on April 20. For U.S. customers, the South Korean tech company is giving a free Oculus content pack to get started with the games available on Oculus app store.

It should be noted as well that the next-generation Galaxy handset will come with a high price. Samsung Galaxy S8 has a retail price of $570, while its bigger sibling can be owned by cashing out $850. Those who want to easily experience the handset's virtual reality features should take advantage of the deal before it ends.

Carriers in the US — Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon — will also offer both Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus with a free Gear VR and controller. Customers in Canada will get the same offer for the unlocked devices, but the Oculus bundle is only available for US customers.

Furthermore, Samsung US offers another amazing deal. By just adding $99, a black Harman AKG Y50BT (priced at $149.95) and a 256 GB Samsung MicroSD memory card (priced at $146.48) can be owned. These are great add-ons to the VR bundle that Samsung offers.

To realize how much the company practices generosity, the Oculus content bundle will have five games available. These are "Star Chart," "Ocean Rift," "Evil Robot Traffic Jam," "End Space," and "Esper 2." All these VR games cost $50 in total when purchased at a regular price.

According to Road to VR, the content features different genres from 2016's "Esper 2" to the latest "End Space" game of 2016.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are slated to roll out in April 21.