Samsung Galaxy S8 Android Oreo news: Beta test for Samsung S8 and S8 Plus devices coming soon; Project Treble included in features

The newest Android Oreo update has already come out, first arriving on Pixel and Nexus devices and it is about to branch into the Nokia 8 device and the Essential Phone. For Samsung users who are waiting for an update, it seems that the tech company is already working on bringing the update to the Galaxy S8, and the wait will not be long.

As those who already have Android Oreo on their devices already know, the update is not exactly the biggest, but it does bring on some changes that prove to be very useful, in terms of user-face as well as the background. In Samsung's case, this update is important because Android Oreo has Project Treble, which is Google's way of making it easier for Original Equipment Manufacturers to keep their models up to date.

According to SamMobile, they have discovered some firmware for the Samsung Galaxy S8 as well as S8 Plus that implies that the beta versions for Android Oreo might be arriving for those two models. How? These serial codes G950FXXE1ZQ17 for Galaxy S8 and G955FXXU1ZQ17 for Galaxy S8 Plus contain the "Z" that Samsung uses to indicate the testing firmware, as they have previously done with Android Nougat beta tests on the S7 line.

The timeframe for this has yet to be determined, but nevertheless, it is clear that Samsung continues to work on bringing the newest Android update to the two new phones. This would mean that updates following Android Oreo will be expected to show up quicker.

Speaking of the beta testing, the beta version of Android Oreo is expected to be out soon. However, Samsung and Google have not yet announced when the update will arrive to its devices. Apart from S8 and S8 Plus obviously getting this update, the S7 devices are also likely to be eligible for an upgrade. As for the S6 line and below, there is a possibility that they will remain with the Android Nougat.

Other than the Project Treble, Android Oreo has a stronger security center which is good for users who are concerned about potential phone hackers.