Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date news, specs rumors: High-end phablet might be the first foldable smartphone

A promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. YouTube/SamsungMobile

As Apple launched the iPhone X with 3D facial recognition technology, it is time for other smartphone makers to step up their game. Samsung is expected to shake up the competition with the introduction of the first foldable mobile device via the Galaxy Note 9 phablet next year.

According to Engadget, Samsung is planning to release a foldable Galaxy Note device in 2018. At a news conference earlier this week, Samsung President Koh Dong-jin revealed the company's goal to launch a foldable smartphone next year, although he did not give any guarantee that such device would appear soon.

"I can say our current goal is next year. When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product," Koh said.

For now, Samsung still faces a few challenges that prevent them from developing a mass-produced foldable smartphone. For one, the Infinite Display technology first seen in the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 has yet to be perfected.

Even as the Infinite Display feature of the 2017 Samsung devices is raking in more sales, Koh is not confident that the issue surrounding this technology has already been addressed. To note, the Infinite Display involves flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels that are curved at the edges of the smartphone.

"We are digging thoroughly into several issues we must overcome, as we don't want to just make a few, sell a few and be done. We want to hear that Samsung made a very good product," Koh added.

Only after these issues are resolved will the company will gear towards the production of the foldable smartphone.

If ever the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is launched with a foldable display, it would not be the first from the tech giant. In 2013, Samsung revealed a display prototype called Youm, sporting a similar bendable display.

According to The Verge, Samsung was previously rumored to be developing dual-screen smartphones. The dual screen, made up of two OLED displays connected by a hinge, was to check if the company is ready to release a foldable smartphone soon.

Aside from Samsung, Lenovo has reportedly produced prototype smartphones in 2016 that can bend around the user's wrist.