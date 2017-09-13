Life
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date news, specs rumors: High-end phablet might be the first foldable smartphone

Juan Miguel Salonga

A promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.YouTube/SamsungMobile

As Apple launched the iPhone X with 3D facial recognition technology, it is time for other smartphone makers to step up their game. Samsung is expected to shake up the competition with the introduction of the first foldable mobile device via the Galaxy Note 9 phablet next year.

According to Engadget, Samsung is planning to release a foldable Galaxy Note device in 2018. At a news conference earlier this week, Samsung President Koh Dong-jin revealed the company's goal to launch a foldable smartphone next year, although he did not give any guarantee that such device would appear soon.

"I can say our current goal is next year. When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product," Koh said.

For now, Samsung still faces a few challenges that prevent them from developing a mass-produced foldable smartphone. For one, the Infinite Display technology first seen in the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 has yet to be perfected.

Even as the Infinite Display feature of the 2017 Samsung devices is raking in more sales, Koh is not confident that the issue surrounding this technology has already been addressed. To note, the Infinite Display involves flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels that are curved at the edges of the smartphone.

"We are digging thoroughly into several issues we must overcome, as we don't want to just make a few, sell a few and be done. We want to hear that Samsung made a very good product," Koh added.

Only after these issues are resolved will the company will gear towards the production of the foldable smartphone.

If ever the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is launched with a foldable display, it would not be the first from the tech giant. In 2013, Samsung revealed a display prototype called Youm, sporting a similar bendable display.

According to The Verge, Samsung was previously rumored to be developing dual-screen smartphones. The dual screen, made up of two OLED displays connected by a hinge, was to check if the company is ready to release a foldable smartphone soon.

Aside from Samsung, Lenovo has reportedly produced prototype smartphones in 2016 that can bend around the user's wrist.

More News in Life
  • social-media

    After the fire: In praise of slow reading

    Back when I was a student, I was jolted by a throwaway comment by a senior and much-admired lecturer.

  • bible-verses

    Building on solid ground: 9 Bible verses about construction – and faith

    After the deadly destruction of the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the reconstruction begins. Natural disasters are not new – they appear in the Bible, with Luke referring to Jesus' parable about the man who built his house on solid ground, on a 'rock' so that the floods could not tear it down. But what else does the Bible say about rebuilding, or specifically building?

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY