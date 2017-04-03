Entertainment
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 versus iPhone 8 versus HTC 11 updates: Upcoming handsets compared based on their rumored specifications; which device will emerge the winner?

Jiselle Pamela Tan

An employee checks an exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, in October. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come this year. What will be its new specifications?Reuters/KIM HONG-JI

The smartphone industry players continue to innovate, as they promise better features and specifications in each of their newest releases. For now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the Apple iPhone 8, and the HTC 11 are all expected to hit the market this year. Based on their rumored specifications, which among the three devices will emerge the winner?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may come in a 5.7-inch screen with 4K Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display resolution. It is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 chipset, along with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage that may be further expanded through a microSD.

For the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's camera, the upcoming phablet may boast a 30-megapixel main shooter, along with an 8-megapixel front snapper.

A promo photo of the iPhone 7. How different will the iPhone 8 be?Apple

On the other hand, there are rumors that the upcoming iPhone 8 may come in screen sizes of 4.7 inches, 5.5 inches, and 5.8 inches with curved OLED displays. The iPhone 8 is expected to be engineered with the new A11 processor, along with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. For its internal storage, Apple may offer the options of 32 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB, but of course, as with other iPhone models, these cannot be further expanded through an external mode.

For the iPhone 8's camera, the upcoming device may feature 12-megapixel dual lens and dual optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K video recording for its primary snappers, while the secondary shooter may come at 8 megapixels.

The HTC 10. What will be the improvements for HTC 11?HTC US website
Meanwhile, the HTC 11 may come in a 5.5-inch screen in quad high-definition (QHD) display resolution. It may carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory that may be expanded further though a microSD. As for its camera, the HTC 11 may come with 12-megapixel dual main shooters, complemented with 8-megapixel secondary snapper.

Among the three devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 looks promising, especially its camera and display screen. Nonetheless, this year marks Apple's 10th anniversary since it first released the iPhone line. It will definitely make this milestone count.

For the upcoming HTC device, the Taiwanese company may offer similar high-end specifications like those found in Samsung and Apple devices but at a lower cost. This device may target buyers who want a quality handset but also consider the practical side.

