Samsung Galaxy Note 8 updates: Work on firmware already started, may launch in fourth quarter this year

After the successful launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 recently, the focus now falls on the upcoming phablet of the Korean-based company, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. There are rumors that work for the firmware of the upcoming devices has already started.

According to a source close to SamMobile, Samsung has officially started working on the software of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The upcoming phablet is currently code-named "Great" and is carrying the build numbers N950FXXU0AQC6, N950FOXM0AQC6, and N950FXXU0AQC6.

At the moment, very little information is known regarding the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy Note S8. Nonetheless, there are several rumors and speculations as to what may come for the newest phablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is believed to be coming in a 6.32-inch display size with dual-edge curved screen. If this proves to be true, it will be the largest screen that the Korean company will launch for the said phablet. Aside from this, the upcoming device is expected to feature an "infinity display." With this, there are speculations that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may do away with the home button feature and place the fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, similar to its newest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

As for its power, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be launched with two different processors — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and the Exynos 9 processor. If this is true, the processor housed on the device will most likely depend on the region of the launch.

Advertisement

For its release date, speculations point that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year. It is anticipated to come with the new Android operating system out of the box, which will debut around the third quarter this year.

Fans will still have to take this information with a grain of salt until further confirmation from Samsung.