Samsung Galaxy Note 8 unveils new teaser ahead of product launch

A customer tries out a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Ahead of next week's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has released a new teaser for the Galaxy Note 8. Titled "Do bigger things," the company teased the upcoming phone's capabilities with a series of words hinting at what it can do.

The trailer shows a stylus crossing out a number of words and replacing them with Samsung's solutions, like "talk" replaced with "act," "update" replaced with "innovate," "big" replaced with "bigger," and "think" replaced with "do." While these words do not provide any specific details, they hint at the innovation-driven mindset behind the Galaxy Note 8.

Its title alone is suggestive of the upcoming phablet's (combination of phone and tablet) most notable feature, its size. The Note 8 is speculated to be a scaled-up version of the Galaxy S8, released earlier this year, adopting its edge-to-edge curved display and minimized upper and lower bezels. With its 6.3-inch display, which will be the largest screen to ever grace a premium mass-market smartphone, the Note 8 is even bigger than the Galaxy S8 Plus

Another key feature emphasized in the teaser is the Note's stylus. This feature makes the Note 8 more angular, taller, and wider. It is still unclear if the prominence of the stylus is the Note 8's marketing campaign is a hint at something special or if it was used solely to set the Note 8 apart from other large-screen smartphones. Users will have to wait for the release to see if the Korean technology giant has something up its sleeve with the stylus.

The teaser is also seen as a way for Samsung to fire thinly veiled shots at competitor Apple. The word "closed," often used to describe the iPhone's iOS, is replaced with "open," which is how Android is usually described.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be announced during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event at Park Avenue Armory in New York on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. EDT.