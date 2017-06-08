Samsung Galaxy Note 8: high expectations but can it revive Note series?

One question that is surrounding Samsung users is: what happened to the Galaxy Note series? The wait is over for Samsung users as the company has already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will come out this year. This is one of the best news for of the Galaxy Note since the Note 7 flop.

Despite all the excitement, however, there was no exact date specified. All Samsung said was that they will be out with the Galaxy Note 8 in 2017. The speculation is that it will arrive around autumn, based on the past launches of the Galaxy Note series.

Alleged leaks of a prototype device suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a fingerprint scanner below the screen, a dual-lens camera, 6.4-inch screen, and top of the line S8-like specs.

Considering the Galaxy S8 plus' size is comparable to that of previous Galaxy Note phones, speculations on the Galaxy Note 8 being an improved version of the S8 cannot be avoided. One thing to be anticipated is the finger sensor. Whether or not it will be placed in front is something to look out for, considering the S8 plus' sensor is difficult to reach and risks smudging the rear camera.

Battery life is another downside on the S8; reviews say that 3000 mAh is not enough. Finally, there is a lot of controversy surrounding the alleged flaws in the biometric scanner of the S8. In Gadget 360's YouTube video, they shared that there are plenty of claims that it can be hacked using an external picture but at the same time they said that they failed that experiment.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 came in and went out with a blast. Unfortunately for Samsung, their Galaxy Note 7 was a big flop because of hardware issues. The Korean electronics giant had to recall their phones because they were causing damage to property or worse, injuries. Many airlines even banned specifically the Galaxy Note 7 for the safety of their passengers.