Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs review: Infinity Display, headphone jack, price tag are standout features

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 8 with Infinity Display last month. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung has made a very big phone for a very big comeback. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a very big price tag as well.

Tech giant Samsung knows how to make a flagship phone. The Galaxy Note 8 has a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and what may be the most advanced rear camera on a smartphone so far.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 packs its massive screen in a familiar all-glass body, although the phone itself is less curvy and more angular at the edges this time around. While the all-glass exterior may attract fingerprint smudges, Samsung makes up for it with a clear line between screen and body, giving the phone a good grip despite its Infinity Display.

The phone also has HDR certification, which assures users that the phone can play back legitimate HDR content, meaning better color accuracy and contrast.

The phone packs a Snapdragon 835 processor, as well as microSD expansion capability for the phone's underwhelming 64 GB storage capacity.

The Galaxy Note 8's S Pen looks and feels pretty much the same as its Note 7 counterpart, as it features the same clickable top, 0.7-mm tip and 4,000 pressure level sensitivity.

Samsung did not abandon the headphone jack, which is a plus for all music lovers looking for a powerful phone. Then again, Samsung is maintaining its lack of attention to their phones' speakers; the Note 8 is powered by a single bottom speaker that is easily obscured by a palm when in landscape mode.

The fingerprint sensor is now easier to find since Samsung repositioned the camera flash to give more room for the sensor.

The phone has a rather weak battery, at only 3,300 mAh, especially given its other powerful specifications.

The Note 8's rear dual-camera setup features two 12-megapixel sensors, while the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available for $929, the most expensive Galaxy phone to date. It was made available beginning Sept. 15.