Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs, release date news: Device sports two rear cameras, faster battery charging, bigger memory

As the grand unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 approaches, more and more details regarding the newest phone-tablet hybrid are slowly surfacing. Some of the Note 8's features include a dual camera, as well as faster charging, and a boost in memory.

According to VentureBeat, the Galaxy Note 8 will still have the same design as the previous Note smartphones and will obviously be a bit bigger than the S8. This makes the resolutions of the screen 1140 x 2960 with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, similar to its predecessors. The physical dimensions of the phone will be 162.5 x 74.6 mm with a thickness of 8.5 mm.

When it comes to the features, the Note 8 will naturally be an upgrade from the past Note phone-tablet hybrids in Samsung's S line. It is safe to say that Samsung is determined to fix the issues that were found in the Note 7, like making sure that the smartphone is not going to cause harm on the user for one.

With this in mind, VentureBeat revealed that the Note 8 will have a slightly smaller battery compared to the Note 7. The Note 8's battery is going to be a 3300 mAh capacity cell, which can be charged in a shorter time, either with a USB-C port or even wirelessly.

The Note 8 will also have a better camera, or cameras rather, as there will be two cameras at the back. The two rear cameras will have 12 megapixels each, while the front camera will have 8 megapixels. The rear cameras are also quite different from each other as one is for wide-angle shots while the other is for close-up shots, and both are equipped with advanced imaging features like depth of field among others.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hits stores in the United States on Aug. 23 while its launch in Europe will be in late September.